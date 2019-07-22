By HELLEN GITHAIGA

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has ordered the arrest of top government and agencies officials over the multibillion-shilling Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

Mr Haji said he had sufficient evidence to charge and prosecute individuals involved in the procurement and financing of the Sh60 billion ghost projects.

“In the public interest to prosecute these cases, I have considered that such infractions are crimes against mwananchi individually and collectively and the decision to prosecute is in line with safeguarding the public good,” Mr Haji said on Monday at a press briefing in Nairobi.

The DPP ordered for the arrest and arraignment of the following individuals:

TREASURY

Cabinet Secretary - Henry Rotich

Principal Secretary - Kamau Thugge

Chief Economist and Head of Europe II Division - Kennedy Nyakundi Nyachiro

Director Resource Mobilization Department - Jackson Njau Kinyanjui

EAST AFRICA COMMUNITY

Principal Secretary - Susan Jemtai Koech

INSPECTORATE OF STATE CORPORATIONS

Inspector General - Titus Murithii

KERIO VALLEY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Managing Director - David Kimosop

Head of Supply Chain Management - William Kipkemboi Maina

Manager Engineering Services - Paul Kipkoech Serem

Tender Committee: Francis Chepkonga Kipkech

Samuel Kimutai Koskei

David Juma Onyango

Patrick Kiptoo

Elizabeth Kebenei

Esther Jepchirchir Kiror

Moses Kipchumba

Eng. Nelson Korir

Eng. Isaac M. Kiiru

Eng. Patrick Kipsang

Fredrick Towett

Jotham Rutto

Charity Muui

CMC di RAVENNA

Director - Paolo Porcelli

Itinera JV Italy - Name not provided

Itinera JV Kenya - Name not provided

NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY