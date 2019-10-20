By SAM KIPLAGAT

A woman who is facing multiple fraud charges over fake procurement deals linked to State House and other government departments will be remanded at Lang’ata Women’s Prison awaiting a decision by a Nairobi court on whether her bail terms will be cancelled.

Ms Joy Wangari Kamau was brought before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku on Friday after being arrested early in the week.

She has been on the run for over a year after jumping bail.

The police nabbed her over another fraud case which is pending in a Kiambu court.

KIAMBU

The suspect, also known as Patricia Mareka, said through her lawyer that the case at the Kiambu court will come up for mention on Tuesday and requested to be held at the Kiambu Police Station.

But the magistrate directed that she be remanded at the Lang’ata Women Prison immediately the case is mentioned as she awaits the court’s directions on November 1.

Ms Wangari’s lawyer objected to the directive, claiming that her client jumped bail because she suffers from a mental condition and could therefore not fully understand the conditions the court had attached to her bail terms.

But the prosecution disputed the medical report tabled in court claiming that anybody could obtain documents from a doctor to support the claims they were making.

AGGRESSION

Part of the report said Ms Wangari suffers from aggression.

The prosecutor said if the defence insists on relying on the medical report, he would be compelled to make an application for the doctor to appear in court to be cross-examined over the claims.

It was also claimed that the suspect had been admitted to Mathari Hospital because of her condition, hence the reason for not appearing in court.

Ms Mutuku also directed that the officer who arrested her should file an affidavit in court, detailing the circumstances that led to her arrest.

It is alleged that the woman introduces herself as “Ms Muhoro”, as she cons her way into millions, using government officials and departments, by luring victims with tenders, which turn out to be fake.

In the case at the Milimani court, she is charged together with Alan Chesang and Augustine Matata.

SKIPPED COURT

Mr Matata is in custody after a warrant for his arrest was issued for skipping a court session.

He was locked up at the Industrial Area Remand Prison waiting for the court to rule an application on whether it will reinstate his bail terms or issue new terms.

It is alleged that, on diverse dates between May 30, 2018 and August 12, 2018, jointly with others not in court and with intent to defraud, the accused conspired to offer a fraudulent tender, in the name of the Deputy President, for the supply of 2,800 laptops valued at Sh180 million.

The court heard that they obtained the laptops by false pretences from Makindu Motors Limited along Mombasa Road jointly with others who have not been arrested.

FAKE LPOS

They allegedly presented fake local purchasing orders from the DP's office to defraud the complainants by claiming that the office was procuring the computers.

The matter has been adjourned on several occasions because of several reasons, among them, the suspects’ absence.

Ms Wangari, who according to police and victims uses fake names to conceal her identity, masquerades as project manager or procurement officer at either State House or Harambee House Annex, besides leading a team of people masquerading as intelligence and military officers.

In Kiambu, Ms Wangari is accused of conning Mr Charles Ng’ang’a of Sh136 million by claiming that she was in a position to award him a tender to supply a military surveillance system.

She faces other counts of falsely presenting herself a State House employee.

SH96M LAPTOPS

She is also accused of conspiring to steal 120 HP laptops valued at Sh96 million from the same complainant by means of fake tender dated January 9, 2018.

It is alleged that she presented herself as an employee of State House and was in a position to award him a tender to supply a military surveillance system, complete with equipment and logistic support.

She is also accused of forging tender documents purporting them to be genuine, signed by Maj-Gen Fatuma Ahmed Gaiti.

Magistrate Stella Atambo ordered her to be remanded in custody, awaiting a psychiatric assessment at Mathari Hospital, where she claimed to have previously been admitted for treatment.