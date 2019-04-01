The first-time MCA is battling other cases in court revolving around obtaining money by false pretence and forgery.

By NDUNG’U GACHANE

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday arrested Murang’a MCA Peter Mburu Muthoni alias Wamsoo for allegedly defrauding a woman.

Mr Muthoni, who represents Kagunduini Ward in Kandara Constituency, was apprehended when he was summoned by the officers investigating claims that he made an illegal document and defrauded a woman Sh2.9 million. He had promised her her that he would help her get a tender to supply ballast to a Chinese company working on the Northern Water Collector Tunnel.

ARRAIGN

According to an investigator, who requested not to be named because he is not authorised to talk to press, Mr Muthoni will be charged in court tomorrow (Tuesday) with three counts - conspiracy to defraud, forgery and obtaining money by false pretence.

Last year, Mr Muthoni was charged in a Nairobi court with obtaining over Sh1.2 million by false pretence from Gatitu Self-Help Group. The case is still pending in court.

In 2017, police officers got a warrant of arrest from Senior Principal Magistrate Kenneth Cheruiyot against Mr Muthoni after he failed to appear in court to answer six counts filed against him by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

OTHER CASES

He was charged with others not before the court with defrauding Alice Peninah Wanjiku Guchu Sh2.2 million by pretending that he was in a position to sell her a vehicle.

He was also charged with forging and making a national identity card in the name of Solomon Kamau Nyingi.

The controversial MCA also faced charges at a Murang’a court for allegedly breaching peace and creating disturbance in the County Assembly of Murang’a when he and others stormed the majority leader’s office with an aim of evicting him a case that was later removed when the Assembly made peace with the executive.