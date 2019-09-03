Mau evictions: MP Ngeno arrested ...

By GEORGE SAYAGIE

More by this Author

Emurrua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno has been arrested with authorities saying he was on his way to Maasai Mau to lead protests against the second phase of Mau Forest evictions.

Mr Ngeno was stopped at a road block at Olmekenyu in Narok South and told to go back. He declined and was consequently arrested.

The MP was detained alongside Ololulunga ward representative Jefferson Langat.

The duo was taken to Narok Police Station to record statements.

Politicians and supporters led by Narok Deputy Governor Evalyn Aruasa, Chepalungu MP Gideon Koskei are camped outside the station.

Mr Koskei, who was in the company of Mr Ngeno, said they were on their way to Kirobon Primary School to check claims of low-turn out of pupils.

Advertisement ​

"We were not near the Maasai Mau forest where evictions were to take place, it's a 100 kilometres away," said Mr Koskei.

But Kiboron is among 15 schools that were ordered closed for having been built inside the forest. Others are Senetwet, Kapsibilwo, Kitoben, Indianit, Kabarak, Noosogami, Chorwet, Ogilgei, Sebetet, Olabai, Koitabai, Chebirbelek, Chebetet and Lelechwet.

Konoin MP Brighton Yegon said they are yet to know why Mr Ngeno was arrested.

He also denied police claims that they were on their way to go incite the settlers against the evictions.

Ms Aruasa called on the government to initiate dialogue instead of confrontation.

The evictions are supposed to pave the way for the rehabilitation of the 46,000-hectare Maasai Mau Forest, which is one of the 22 blocks within the Mau Complex.