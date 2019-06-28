  1. Home
MP Njagua to remain in custody for three more days

Friday June 28 2019

Starehe MP Charles Njagua at Milimani Law Court

Starehe MP Charles Njagua confers with his lawyer at the Milimani Law Court on June 28, 2019. He will be detained for three more days. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

Starehe MP Charles Njagua will spend three more days at the Kileleshwa Police Station after the court said there was need to protect ongoing investigations on his remarks deemed as incitement to violence.

Nairobi Resident Magistrate Tobiko Sinkiyan said though it had not been proven how Mr Njagua could interfere with the probe, she however acknowledged that he was a person of influence.

She ruled that there is reasonable ground and well founded fear to have the ongoing investigations protected.

Police had made a request to the court to have the legislator who is popularly known as Jaguar, detained for 14 days at Kamukunji Police Station when he was arraigned on Thursday.

He had been arrested on Wednesday after he made remarks calling for the expulsion of foreign traders while referring to Tanzanians and Chinese nationals.

On Thursday, Magistrate Sinkiyan said she would issue a ruling on his bail on Friday, directing that he remains detained.

More follows