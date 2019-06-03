MP seeks to stop roll out of new notes...

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Former Kamukunji MP and currently a legislator in the East African Assembly Simon Mbugua has filed a case challenging the new currency notes unveiled on Saturday.

The EALA lawmaker has faulted the Central Bank of Kenya for failing to involve the members of the public before the notes were printed.

Mr Mbugua wants the court to stop the roll out of the new banknotes pending hearing of the case.

He has also complained over the use of the portrait of the founding president Jomo Kenyatta in the notes, arguing that it contravenes the Constitution.