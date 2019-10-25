Defence lawyer opposed her application saying “she is a stranger to the proceedings.”

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

The High Court has declined to allow Gilgil MP Martha Wangari to give evidence in the murder case against Peter Karanja, who is charged with killing Tob Cohen in July.

The Gilgil lawmaker had sought to be allowed to make some statements about Mr Karanja but defence lawyer Festus Mbati opposed saying “ she is a stranger to the proceedings.”

'NO LEGAL MANDATE'

Ms Wangari also sought to record a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations regarding Mr Karanja

But defence lawyer opposed saying she has no legal mandate to participate in the case since “ she is not a victim of the murder and that her participation in the case is an abuse of the court process.”

Mr Mbati said Ms Wangari has not filed a formal application explaining why she wants to participate in the murder case.

In his ruling , Justice Daniel Ogembo, struck out the affidavit of Ms Wangari saying she “is a stranger in the proceedings.”

The judge made the ruling when he received a pre-bail report about Mr Karanja as to whether he can be released on bond or not depending on interviews conducted amongst his relatives by the probation office.

At the same time, Ms Wangari denied an assertion by Mr Karanja that he is her husband.

“We have no marriage relationship with Peter Karanja and the Gilgil home he has claimed to he his is mine,” Ms Wangari stated in an affidavit she filed.

Through her lawyer George Kimani, she distance Mr Karanja from the Gilgil house where he claimed he will be residing when released on bond.

“The Gilgil home is subject to several court cases on ownership,” Ms Wangari stated.

The MP said that if the court will be inclined to release him on bond then he should be asked to reside in his parents home.

“He also has another home at Gem within Gilgil. He can reside there,” Ms Wangari said.