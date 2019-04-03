During his vetting in parliament, he to change the tainted image of the service to ensure that professionalism, the rule of law and respect for human rights prevail.

Mr Mutyambai coordinated security forces in the rescue operation following the Dusit D2 complex terrorist attack.

By DAVID MWERE

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to appoint Hilary Mutyambai as the next Inspector-General of Police as the National Assembly and Senate have unanimously approved his nomination.

The joint committees on Administration and National Security of the National Assembly and the Senate's Defence and Foreign Relations teams vetted Mr Mutyambai last week and recommended his appointment saying they found him suitable for the job.

If appointed, Mr Mutyambai will relinquish his current role as Deputy Director Counter-terrorism at the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

He will replace Joseph Boinnet whose four-year non-renewable term ended in March. President Kenyatta appointed him the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Tourism ministry.

The decisions to approve Mr Mutyambai's nominated were reached separately, with the respective House Speakers being notified of each decision.

Administration and National Security committee chairman Paul Koinange (Kiambaa) described the nominee as suitable to succeed Mr Boinnet.

“Having considered the suitability, capacity and integrity of the nominee, the committee recommends that Parliament approves the nomination and subsequent appointment,” Mr Koinange said.

TOUGH TASKS

Mr Mutyambai joined the Kenya Police Service in 1998 as a corporal and rose through the ranks at the NIS.

He coordinated security forces in the rescue operation following the Dusit D2 complex terrorist attack.

During his vetting in parliament, the nominee promised to change the tainted image of the service to ensure that professionalism, the rule of law and respect for human rights prevail.

On Wednesday, National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale (Garissa Town) said Mr Mutyambai should "forget about his work as a counter-terrorism spymaster and focus on ensuring that the wanton disappearance of Kenyans, who end up dead, is addressed".

“This notion that when you have papers you can be the best soldier is a fallacy. We have a more reformed police service than before but there is serious disappearance of Kenyans [sic]. Extra-judicial killings are happening," he said.

'ROGUE OFFICERS'

Mr Duale claimed that in the recent past, young men and women have disappeared only to be found dead weeks later, with their bodies decomposing in national parks.

He questioned why police have not arrested suspects and taken them to court.

“Kenyans are disappearing in the Coast, Nairobi and in other parts of the country. If you have criminals take them to court. The new IG should move with speed and eliminate the rogue officers killing innocent Kenyans."

Mr Duale also noted that it is time the government audited the number of Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officers, prison warders, teachers and other civil servants to establish the actual number being paid from the public coffers.

A test run of the biometric registration of police has revealed that thousands of 'ghost officers' have been illegally earning millions every month.

President Kenyatta, during the launch of the National Integrated Information Management System (NIIMS), stated that the exercise revealed that 5,000 people were being paid as part of the National Police Service yet they were not members.