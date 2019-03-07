By DAVID MWERE

The National Assembly on Thursday approved the appointment of six individuals to the National Police Service Commission.

Mr Eliud Kinuthia will chair the commission that was headed by Mr Johnston Kavuludi, whose six-year term ended in October last year.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also nominated Ms Lilian Kiamba, Mr Eusebius Laibuta, Mr Naphtaly Rono, Dr Alice Otwala and Mr John Ole Moyaki to the agency that oversees the human resource functions of the National Police Service.

Other functions, according to the agency's website, are: Recruit and appoint persons to hold or act in office in the police service; confirm appointments and determine promotions and transfers within the National Police Service; observing due process, exercise disciplinary control over and remove persons holding or acting in offices within the service; and perform any other functions as prescribed by the national legislation.

It derives its mandate from Chapter 15 of the Constitution.