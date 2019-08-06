MPs criticise Nema for not closing Athi liquor maker

The company employs 1,000 people and makes Meakins, Napoleon, Kenya King and Safari spirit brands.

Residents have accused the distiller of failing to put in place appropriate technology in the management of waste.

London Distillers has been embroiled in a dispute with residents of Great Wall Gardens, who accuse it of emptying toxic waste into River Athi.

The committee, which was chaired by Mr Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), gave LDK six months to get technology that would manage waste from the factory or risk closure.

By SAMWEL OWINO

MPs Tuesday criticised the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) for ignoring an order by the National Assembly to close a liquor factory.

The National Assembly Committee of Implementation said Nema has been compromised by London Distillers Ltd.

Nema officials had a difficult time convincing the committee chaired by Mr Moitalel ole Kenta (Narok North) that residents of Edermann Property Ltd in Athi River Town have not been affected by toxins from the plant.

Acting Nema Director-General Mamo B Mamo said the authority would implement the decision and asked for more time to conduct tests.

“I want to assure this committee that London Distillers Ltd will and must comply with the orders issued,” Mr Mamo said.

Last year, the committee directed Nema, the alcohol maker, the county government of Machakos and the Ministry of Environment to take appropriate measures following locals’ complaints against the plant.

The MPs also sought to have the distiller closed.

The lawmakers yesterday demanded to be told why Nema has not adopted the report from the time it was adopted last year.

“We believe that you and your bosses are compromised. That is why you’re dragging your feet on this particular report,” Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati (above) told the Nema group.