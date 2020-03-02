By DAVID MWERE

A parliamentary committee has given Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa 10 days to return an official government vehicle he carted away from the Ministry of Water.

Should he fail to adhere to the ultimatum, he will be summoned.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly, chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, issued the directive on Monday after Water Principal Secretary Joseph Irungu said his efforts to recover the vehicle had been frustrated.

Mr Irungu told the committee that the vehicle in question, registration KCH 683T, was allocated to Mr Wamalwa while he served as Water CS but that he did not hand it back when he was transferred to the Devolution docket in February 2018.

“The car is still held by the CS because he moved with it. It is our car but we don’t have it,” Mr Irungu told the committee.

“I have asked for it including writing to my counterpart (PS) at the Devolution docket but I haven’t gotten any response. I have even talked to my CS about it because I want the car back,” the PS said.

AUDIT QUERY

According to the public service policy and guidelines, as the accounting officer of the ministry, a PS is in charge of the property registered under the ministry, including all assets and liabilities.

The absence of the car is the subject of an audit query raised by the office of the auditor-general in its report on the ministry’s accounts for the 2017/18 financial year.

Mr Wandayi and Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang wondered why Mr Wamalwa was so keen on having the car that he decided to move with it, well aware that it was the property of the Water ministry.

“What is so special about this vehicle? Is it that he cannot get another one at the Devolution ministry? Let me direct that Mr Wamalwa takes it upon himself to surrender the vehicle latest Friday, March 13,” Mr Wandayi said.

SERIOUS MATTER

Mr Kajwang said the CS has taken the matter casually - without understanding the gravity it portends.

“This is a small matter but if we takeover it will no longer be small,” Mr Kajwang warned.

Further, Mr Wandayi directed that Mr Irungu furnishes the committee with a status report of the CS’ compliance with the committee’s order.

Failure to do this will lead to the summoning of the CS to explain why he should not be held for contempt of Parliament.

“That vehicle must be brought back to the Ministry of Water. Once delivered, you will be required to provide us with a status report on the condition of the vehicle,” he told Mr Irungu.

OFFICIAL REPORT

In enforcing the committee’s directive, the Water PS will be required to obtain the official Hansard report of the committee’s Monday proceedings from Parliament.

He will attach it to the letter to his counterpart at the Devolution Ministry, stating his case.

If Mr Wamalwa fails to abide by the letter, he will have to prepare to face the wrath of the MPs.