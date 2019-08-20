By SAMWEL OWINO

More by this Author

Members of Parliament have questioned how six companies which did not present the lowest bids were awarded tender to supply sanitary towels to school girls, leading to a loss of Sh25 million.

In a meeting with Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang on Monday over audit queries, the lawmakers questioned how a company such as Konyipad Construction, which emerged number six and quoted Sh23 million, was awarded the tender against the lowest bid of Sh19 million.

The MPs linked the Dr Kipsang to Konyipad Construction, which they claimed share the same address to Belion Construction, an Eldoret-based company associated with the PS and which bagged a tender worth Sh23 million.

Committee chairman Opiyo Wandayi directed that the PS provide all documents showing the directors of the company.

FAULTY APPROVALS

The matter was raised by Mavoko MP Patrick Makau who said he googled about the two companies and found the similarities.

“How come two companies -Konyipad and Belion Construction - share the same address and box number?” Mr Makau queried.

The six companies that were awarded the tender despite not quoting the lowest price include Nexhom Africa, Imani Holdings, Paula Services, Rossaby Enterprises and Hossib Investments.

Nexhom Africa, which emerged number three during the evaluation of tender, quoted Sh23 million while the lowest bidder quoted Sh21,406,027 leading to loss of Sh1,946,002 by taxpayers.

Imani Holdings, which came second, quoted Sh32,11,125 and won the tender against the lowest bidder, which quoted Sh30,173,202 leading to a loss of Sh1,937,923.

Paula Services Company, which emerged number three during evaluation, was picked despite quoting Sh50,092,454 while the lowest bidder quoted the price of Sh40,185,590, leading to loss of Sh6,699,267.

ILLEGAL MOVE

Rossaby Enterprises quoted Sh49,574,575 and was awarded the tender while the lowest bidder in the same category quoted Sh42,875,308.

Hassib Investments also got the tender having quoted Sh23,952,150 against the lowest bid of Sh23,179,500, leading to taxpayers’ loss of Sh772,650.

In his report for the financial year 2016/2017, the Auditor-General said the move by the Ministry of Education to award the tender to the six companies was against the Public Procurement Asset and Disposal Act.

Dr Kipsang’ told the MPs that the tender was divided into eight lots in order to reserve some slots for the youth, women and persons with disability.