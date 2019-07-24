By IBRAHIM ORUKO

There was mixed reaction in Parliament Wednesday following the appointment of Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani as acting Treasury CS.

Mr Yattani replaced Henry Rotich who was arrested on Monday and arraigned in court on Tuesday over the multibillion-shilling Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal in Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Legislators allied to the two emerging political groupings of Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke expressed different views.

Those in the Tanga Tanga group, which is allied to Deputy President William Ruto, dismissed the appointment, as those in the opposing group hailed the move.

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu said technical team at Treasury is strong and that Mr Yatani will be able to perform well.

He added that the budget committee in Parliament will support him. “I am very sure he will fill in the big shoes left at the Treasury. He has a good team of technocrats,” Dr Mulu said.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said it is the prerogative of the President to appoint anyone but urged that the position be filled permanently soon.

Cherengany MP Joshua Kutuny urged people not to read too much in the appointment saying Mr Yattani is just an acting CS at the Treasury.

“The President knows who is suitable for the position. I have full confidence in him that he will deliver,” Mr Kutuny said.

Saku MP Dido Raso said the President in his wisdom settled on a person whom he believed would deliver on his agenda.

“The President did his due diligence and among the 17 CSs he has seen Yattani as the best person,” Mr Raso said.