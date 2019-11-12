MPs revive probe into Wajir MP sex tape scandal

By SAMWEL OWINO

Members of Parliament have accused the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti of dragging his feet over a case involving four lawmakers who are alleged to be behind the circulation of a sex tape linked to Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi.

The National Assembly powers and privileges committee expressed concern that their colleagues are being given preferential treatment as they have not even recorded statements at DCI headquarters over their role in circulation of the video.

It is now seven months since the sex video went viral in social media platforms and the MPs said Ms Gedi is yet to get justice.

The four alleged to be behind the video are Aden Keynan (Eldas), Abdihakim Mohamed (Fafi), Rehema Jadelsa (Isiolo) and Purity Ngirici (Kirinyaga).

UNTOUCHABLES?

Ms Gedi reported the matter to the DCI in April, accusing the four of allegedly defaming her by circulating the video, which she termed fake.

"Are these MPs so powerful and influential that you cannot summon them? We have seen before how you handle MPs with your muscles," posed Limuru MP Peter Mwathi.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, who also chairs the Powers and Privileges Committee, told the DCI boss that MPs are not powerful and that nothing stops him from proceeding with summoning them.

"You know your work, come and pick them. This is a crime, investigate it in the best way you know," Mr Muturi said.

"This committee cannot order you over the investigations of any person. If an MP for instance goes out there and shoots someone, you don't need permission of parliament to investigate him," he added.

CYBERCRIME

Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi lamented that despite having sweeping powers, the DCI had refused to act.

"The victim in this case has reported the matter to your office, which is the last resort and she can't get justice. It appears the four MPs are so special and powerful that they cannot heed your summons," Mr Mwinyi said.

Appearing before the committee Monday, Mr Kinoti said the four MPs who allegedly participated in the circulation of the sex tape are still within their radar.

The DCI boss told the committee that the matter is complex because it is a cybercrime and his office will require collaboration with their foreign counterparts to unearth it.

When the video went viral, he instructed the investigations bureau to take it up.

However, there was a mix-up in communication between his office and that of the Clerk of the National Assembly that stalled the investigations after the four MPs complained of harassment from DCI officers.

SUMMONS DISREGARDED

Although he regretted that the investigations have since stalled and nothing much has been done, he said investigators are still on the matter and will follow it to its logical conclusion.

“That video disturbed the entire country. We have initial intelligence and we are trying to find out whether the four were involved or not," Mr Kinoti told MPs.

The DCI complained to the committee that the four never heeded the summons. "The case will not die but up to now they never came, never responded to our letter of summons," Mr Kinoti said.