Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko will face Members of Parliament next week to shed more light on the planned phase two evictions of persons from Mau Forest.

The National Assembly Committee on Environment and Natural Resources wants Mr Tobiko to appear before it and give more information before the eviction is conducted.

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

In a statement, the committee chairman Kareke Mbiuki has also asked the Environment ministry to ensure that that there is public participation, sensitisation and engagement with local leaders of the affected counties and communities as envisaged in the Constitution.

“As a committee, we will be inviting the CS next week when Parliament resumes, to come and shed more light to Parliament on the proposed phase II evictions before the exercise is conducted,” Mr Mbiuki said.

The committee wants the ministry environment to have a post-eviction plan to ensure that the affected persons are resettled.

“The ministry must have a post-eviction plan to ensure that the affected persons are resettled and move on with their lives with minimal disturbance, including the school going children and especially the KCSE and KCPE candidates,” Mr Mbiuki said.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

On Wednesday, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya ordered for the closure of 15 schools in Mau Forest and told parents to take the learners to other government approved learning institutions.

The schools include Chebirebelek, Chebetet, Lelechwet, Kiroboni, Senetwet, Kapislibwo, Kitoben and Indiani.

Others are Kabarak, Noosagami, Chorwet, Ogiglgwe, Sebetet, Olabai and Koitabai.