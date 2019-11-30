MPs thwart security guards minimum wage bid

In municipalities like Nakuru, Nyeri and Kakamega, this comes to Sh25,905 and Sh16,119 and Sh13,575 in all other areas, mostly small urban and rural areas.

By OTIATO GUGUYU

MPs have opted to deny 500,000 security guards better pay by throwing out new regulations that would have increased remuneration for the sector in January.

The Committee on Delegated Legislation led by Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei said the regulations were defective and questioned Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiangi's power to draft them.

Ms Shollei added that there was not enough public participation despite Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho’s submission that the ministry started working on the framework in March 2016 after the Private Security Act was enacted and consulted within the industry.

“The committee recommends to the house the annulment of the regulations for reasons including, the unjustifiable delay in the publication of the regulations or laying before Parliament,” Ms Shollei said.

If the regulations came into effect, the welfare of security guards was expected to improve immensely as licensed firms would be required to pay guards in their employ at least the minimum wage.

In cities such as Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu, this amounts to Sh27,993 for a night guard and Sh25,641 for a day guard.

In municipalities like Nakuru, Nyeri and Kakamega, this comes to Sh25,905 and Sh16,119 and Sh13,575 in all other areas, mostly small urban and rural areas.

But such a move has attracted resistance and anger from employers in the industry who claim the pay is unsustainable.