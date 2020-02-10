By IBRAHIM ORUKO

The leadership of Parliament has planned an elaborate send-off for former president Daniel arap Moi later Monday.

Today is the third and final day for the body of the former president, who served the country between 1978 and 2002, to lie in-state in Parliament.

ELABORATE CEREMONY

The Nation has learnt that Parliament has already designed an elaborate ceremony that will see the former president given a send-off for his long service as an MP.

The details were agreed upon during a meeting of the leadership of both chambers, the military and other security earlier Monday.

“He has been here for the last three days and as one of our longest serving members, we feel that we should give him a better send off,” one of the leaders of the Parliament told the Nation.

The parliamentary leaderships have decided to carry out their own send-off out after realising that most MPs will not have an opportunity to speak during Tuesday’s national memorial service Nyayo National Stadium or at Wednesday’s requiem mass at Kabarak University.

TWO HOURS

First, it has been agreed that the Special sittings in both houses will be brief. Instead of the usual four-hour sessions, which usually start at 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm, the sessions for the special sittings will only last two hours.

Accordingly, the two sessions must end at 4.30pm before the military takes the former president’s body back to Lee Funeral Home in readiness for Wednesday’s memorial service.

The two Speakers had separately summoned the two houses for special sittings in the wake of the Presidential proclamations of last Tuesday that announced Moi’s death.

The 12th Parliament was to resume normal sittings for the third sessions on Tuesday February 12.

The government has already gazetted the day as a public holiday and the Speakers summoned the Houses to adjust their calendar through a procedural motion and give the members an opportunity to condole with the family of the late president through a public debate.

PUBLIC DEBATE

All MPs have been asked to gather at the National Assembly’s reception area at about 4.45pm to be part of the military procession as the body ends its stay at Parliament.

Whereas in the last two days the procession was for the clergy and military, Monday’s events will include the leadership of both Houses and the MPs.

Sergeant-at-arms from both Houses, who will wear their ceremonial uniforms of Green (National Assembly) and Navy Blue (Senate), will lead the parliamentary procession.

CEREMONIAL REGALIA

Just behind them will be Speakers Justin Muturi and Kenneth Lusaka. They, too, will be resplendent in their ceremonial regalia.

Coming after the speakers will be their deputies Moses Cheboi (National Assembly) and Kithure Kindiki (Senate), then leaders of majority and their deputies and leaders of minority and their deputies in that order