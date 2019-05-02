By DAVID MWERE

More by this Author

The National Assembly has 60 days to investigate the proposed takeover of the National Bank of Kenya (NBK) by Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) PLC following a directive by Speaker Justin Muturi.

Mr Muturi’s directive came after Nyatike MP Tom Odege raised doubts over the proposed takeover saying it should be investigated to clear doubts and establish whether it was subjected to public participation.

Mr Odege said that because the bank is almost bankrupt, it is important to establish whether it was properly valued at Sh5 billion if pensioners and taxpayers’ interests have to be safeguarded.

“It is against this background that the government ought to intervene so as to safeguard her interests and those of pensioners and employees and ensure that the takeover is done in an open manner where public participation is conducted and all stakeholders are involved,” Mr Odege said.

Mr Muturi directed that the Finance and National Planning Committee, chaired by Kipkelion East MP Joseph Limo, investigates the matter.

“Mr Odege has raised a very important matter; that of public participation,” Mr Muturi said. The committee is expected to establish why the acquisition was single-sourced.

Related Stories KCB offers to buy out NBK