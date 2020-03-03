The global death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic surpassed 3,000 Tuesday after dozens more died at its epicentre in China and cases soared around the world with a six fatalities on US soil.

By DAVID MWERE

More by this Author

MPs who were set to attend a meeting in US on gender equality have cancelled their trip over coronavirus fears.

A section of Kenyan women leaders were scheduled to travel this weekend for the 64th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW 64) in New York City.

On Monday, the United Nations scaled back the annul two-week event to just one day next week. The UN boss advised countries against sending their delegations to the event

While making the announcement on Tuesday in Parliament, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi said that invitations to the conference have now been limited to the countries with permanent missions at the UN headquarters in New York.

“I regret to inform the House that the scheduled travel by the representatives of the National Assembly is hereby cancelled with immediate effect owing to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic,” Mr Muturi told the members.

The 13-member delegation, including nine women MPs and four Parliament staff, will have to return Sh2 million that they were given in travel allowances for the US trip.

Advertisement

The global death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic surpassed 3,000 Tuesday after dozens more died at its epicentre in China and cases soared around the world with a six fatalities on US soil.

The virus has now infected more than 88,000 people and spread to over 60 countries after first emerging in China late last year.