 MPs want Elgeyo-Marakwet teachers armed - Daily Nation
4 North Rift MPs want Elgeyo-Marakwet teachers armed

Tuesday April 2 2019

Elgeyo Marakwet MPs

From left:: Elgeyo Marakwet MPs Jane Chebaibai, David Bowen and William Kisang during a press conference on April 2, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY 

By DAVID MWERE
A section of MPs from Rift Valley now want the government to arm teachers from Elgeyo-Marakwet to protect themselves against bandits after two pupils aged nine and five were shot and killed over the weekend.

The MPs William Kisang (Marakwet West), David Bowen (Marakwet East), Jane Chebaibai (Elgeyo-Marakwet Woman Representative) and nominated MP Wilson Sossion blamed the government for neglecting the residents as bandits believed to be from the neighbouring community rule the area.

INSECURITY

The MPs, who spoke at Parliament Buildings Tuesday, also demanded that Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his security team visit the area to reassure the residents, noting that the insecurity has forced schools to close early as teachers flee for their lives.

“We are calling on the government to beef up security in Kerio Valley region. As we speak all schools have been closed because learning cannot go on. CS Matiang’i please take a leading role and ensure peace is restored,” Mr Bowen said.

If the government doesn’t do anything, the MP wants teachers to be armed to protect the students and themselves.

“If the Government is not ready to protect us we will protect ourselves. Teachers are running away from Kerio Valley because of insecurity,” he said.

Mr Sossion said the situation in the area requires urgent intervention. “Killing of school going children or even taking human life unlawfully like what has happened is nothing but criminal that requires special attention,” Mr Sossion said.

Mr Kisang and Ms Chebaibai said that how Dr Matiang’i handles the situation will define the future of the young school going children in the area.

“We want the CS interior and his team to visit the ground because his main responsibility is homeland security which entails protecting the lives of Kenyans,” Mr Kisang said.

