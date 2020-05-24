The investigating officer Richard Odhiambo told the court that the suspects will be charged with conspiracy to defraud, impersonation forgery and obtaining money by false pretense.

Appearing before Eldoret Chief Magistrate Linus Kassan on Friday, the accused did not make pleas after the prosecution requested for 14 more days to complete investigations.

By TITUS OMINDE

More by this Author

Three men accused of impersonating Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) Chief Executive Officer Wilson Aruasa will be detained for 14 days pending investigation.

Posing as MTRH CEO on Facebook and WhatsApp, Zacharia Kiprotich Sang alias Dr Aruasa, Richard Cheruiyot Rotich and Shadrack Kiprotich Rotich allegedly conned innocent Kenyans out of cash.

Dr Aruasa had reported the suspects to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations six months ago before their arrest on Thursday last week.

“As a hospital, we complained to police about activities of these criminals who opened fake Facebook and WhatsApp accounts in my name which they have been using to con people for the last six months,” said Dr Aruasa.

The CEO said police and the hospital IT experts have been tracking the suspects since the case was reported.

Dr Aruasa, who said that at MTRH recruitment is done on merit, cautioned the public to be wary of criminals using his name to con people out of their hard earned money to help them secure employment at the facility.

Advertisement

Appearing before Eldoret Chief Magistrate Linus Kassan on Friday, the accused did not make pleas after the prosecution requested for 14 more days to complete investigations.

The investigating officer Richard Odhiambo told the court that the suspects will be charged with conspiracy to defraud, impersonation forgery and obtaining money by false pretense.