By SAM KIPLAGAT

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer suspected of killing his lover and her mother will be detained at the Kilimani Police Station for 21 days as investigation into the shooting is conducted.

Anthony Kilonzo Sammy was presented Thursday before Senior Resident Magistrate Muthoni Nzibe, but the police asked for more days saying the suspect had volunteered information that might lead to the arrest of more suspects.

The court also heard that a third victim was still admitted in hospital in critical condition and was not in a position to record a statement. Three people were shot during the incident, which occurred in Katani, Machakos on October 26.

Kilonzo is suspected to have shot dead his lover Purity Wanjiru, her mother Mrs Ann Katita and injured Ann’s husband, who is still admitted at Shalom Hospital in Machakos.

Corporal Ezekiel Ngode, a police officer attached to special crimes prevention unit told the court that, the police officer attached to GSU Embakasi B Campus Garrison section was arrested on October 30.

He said the victims were shot on October 26 at around 9.30pm. They had left their wines and spirits shop in Mlolongo and were attacked by five armed men as they approached the gate.

The court heard that the suspect was admitted at Komarock Modern Hospital in Utawala with a gunshot wound, after lying to the management that he accidentally shot himself while on official duty.

It was later discovered that he had absented himself from duty since October 23 and his whereabouts were unknown.

The officer said Mr Kilonzo shot himself in the left leg and upon arrest, he gave out information that led to the recovery of two firearms, which were used during the incident. An affidavit filed in court said other suspects had disappeared to Mombasa, Kisii, Busia and Muranga.

He said the suspect is a trained GSU officer and he might interfere with investigations, if released on bond.

The court heard that the firearms are connected to a robbery incident that happened at Wilson airport, where one GSU officer was killed. He said that it was in the interest of justice, that they be granted 21 days to complete investigations.

At some point, the suspect told the court that he recorded statements when he was in hospital and confessed that he was called by a fried to do the job (of killing) but the court cut him short.

The magistrate also directed that the suspect be taken for mental assessment at Mathai referral hospital.

“The victim who survived is still admitted in serious condition and cannot record a statement or assist in the identification parade, which is crucial in the case. The suspect volunteered information that will assist in effecting more arrests,” Mr Ngode said in the statement.