A magistrate will today be arraigned at the Machakos High Court over the murder of her husband, lawyer Robert Chesang', in Machakos two weeks ago.

Nyeri-based magistrate Pauline Omungala Maisy was arrested on Sunday evening and will be in the dock alongside three police officers and a driver.

The officers are Sergeant Richard Lorunyei Moru of Riruta Police Station, Mr Lawrence Lempesi, a retired senior police officer in Baragoi, Samburu, and Mr Peter Mbithi who is attached to the Mutuine post.

SURRENDERED

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives arrested Mr Mbithi after he surrendered on Saturday morning, while Sgt Moru was arrested last week at his workplace.

Mr Lawrence Lempesi, who is believed to have been the link between the magistrate and the assailants, was arrested on Saturday and taken to Machakos.

“Ms Pauline (Omungala Maisy) is the first suspect, she is a magistrate and wife to the deceased,” officers at the DCI told the Nation.

DCI boss George Kinoti confirmed the arrests to the Nation.

Sergeant Moru was arrested after it emerged that the car used to ferry the killers to Mr Chesang’s house at Moke Gardens Estate in Lukenya, Machakos County, belonged to him.

Also in custody is Mr Geoffrey Angoria Moru, 18, who drove the car, a Mitsubishi with Registration Number KAJ 265F, on the day of the murder.

SHOT DEAD

Mr Chesang', 45, was shot dead in his house on February 17.

Police said two armed assailants went to the estate and while at the entrance to the gated community, they tied the estate watchman, before proceeding to the deceased’s house, Number 10057.

“One of them (assailants) knocked on the door, prompting the deceased to respond. He peeped through the window,” Mr Kinoti told the Nation.

“When the assassins saw him (Mr Chesang'), they opened fire through the window, and killed him instantly. They stole nothing from him,” Mr Kinoti added.

Investigators recovered seven spent cartridges of 7.62mm special ammunition as the crime scene.

The lawyer’s body was found lying close to the window.

Post-mortem results showed Mr Chesang died of excessive bleeding.

CALL DATA

Detectives analysed the lawyer’s call data, CCTV footages from Moke Estate and those manned by the National Police Service Integrated Communication, Control and Command Centre IC3, in a bid to monitor the movement of the car prior and after the killing.

Investigations showed that the car had visited the estate three times before the day of Mr Chesang’s murder.

Although the motive of the murder has not been established, investigators are pursuing the possibility a domestic dispute or job related reasons.

Mr Chesang’ is said to have had long standing differences with his wife.

Domestic violence cases had previously been reported at Machakos and Mavoko Law Courts.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has asked the police to expedite investigations.