By SAMWEL OWINO

More by this Author

Education Cabinet Secretary nominee George Magoha is now just one step away from taking the job following his approval by the National Assembly Committee on Appointments.

The committee chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi noted in its report that the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nairobi exhibited substantial knowledge on matters education and has experience in public service.

It however pointed out that the 67-year-old Starehe Boys Centre alumnus will require continuous engagement with various stakeholders to have an in-depth understanding of the education sector.

“The nominee has a strong personality, a trait that would be useful in managing the affairs of the ministry and in particular, the various stakeholders,” reads the report.

“Having conducted the approval hearing for the nominee, pursuant to Article (2) of the Constitution, the committee recommends that this house approved the appointment of Prof Magoha as Cabinet Secretary for Education."

Prof Magoha now needs the approval the whole House so that he can be formally appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to take over from Ms Amina Mohammed who was transferred to the Sports docket.

The report tabled by National Assembly minority leader John Mbadi is likely to be debated on Wednesday and either approved or rejected.

STUDENT PROTECTION

Prof Magoha, who was nominated by President Kenyatta, was vetted last week Thursday.

During the vetting, he vowed to deal decisively with teachers who prey on girls in their care if his nomination is approved by Parliament.

“It is important for the discussion to start at home. Pray that I don’t get that a girl as young as nine years old is impregnated by you. Parents and guardians have a duty to talk to their children,” he told teachers.

The nominee responded to questions from members concerning a report by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) that was tabled before senators on Wednesday. It showed a worrying trend, 1,228 teachers having been sacked in the last seven years because of sexually abusing learners.

CURRICULUM

On the new curriculum, the father of one boy told the lawmakers that it's timely and should have been implemented years ago.

'The new curriculum is good and will solve the problem of a high unemployment rate in the country as students will be identified early enough and trained on their strengths,' Prof Magoha said.