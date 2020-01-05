Magoha slams Kenyans for glorifying looters

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Education Cabinet Secretary Dr George Magoha has asked Kenyans to stop glorifying corrupt individuals who are looting public funds.

The CS said toleration of those plundering the country is the reason Kenya is facing the problems it has today.

“You know Onyango has stolen money to buy a car, he becomes your king. Yet Kamau who is very honest, selling maize and has a bicycle is a nobody. We have to go back to a level where we respect people for who they are and not what they have,” he said.

He also pointed out the need for public officers to utilise funds prudently.

“You do not need to use a helicopter, just go by road because if you can save so much money, another person will get something to use,” said Dr Magoha.

He also advised the public to not be greedy and instead be satisfied with what they already have.

“I am the wealthiest person in this country, my humble self, because my wealth is inside my heart. I do not need any more and no one can threaten me because I am protected and guided by the Holy Spirit,” he added.

Dr Magoha was speaking at Chemelil Academy in Kisumu on Saturday where Muhoroni MP Onyango K’Oyoo was issuing cheques to various students going to secondary school and university.

“There are many children who feel they have failed in life and they all went to sub-county schools. The power of your life is in your hands, it is up to you to decide what you want,” said Dr Magoha.

He asked students to explore various options including taking up courses at technical and vocational training institutions because of huge demand for professionals from TVETS.