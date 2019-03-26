By JOEL MUINDE

More by this Author

Prof George Magoha and Mr Wycliffe Ogalo have on Tuesday been sworn in as Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) and Commissioner-General of Kenya Prisons respectively.

The two officials were sworn-in by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua at State House, Nairobi in a ceremony witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Kenyatta commended the new Education CS for his appointment, saying his wealth of experience as a long-serving public servant will be key to efficient management of the sector.

“We have worked with you in delivering credible exams. I am now counting on you on the 100 percent transition from primary to secondary schools, good management of resources and in implementing the new curriculum,” said Mr Kenyatta.

Prof Magoha takes over from Ms Amina Mohamed who was moved to the Sports ministry.

Mr Kenyatta also commended the new Commissioner-General of Prisons for his long-standing career service and his management skills.

“We want to see you continue with the ongoing reforms,” said the President.