Magufuli, Besigye mourn Moi

By NATION TEAM

More by this Author

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has led regional leaders in mourning former President Daniel arap Moi who passed on this morning at Nairobi Hospital.

“On behalf of the Tanzanian government, I pass my heartfelt condolences to the president of Kenya and all Kenyans for loss of the retired president Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi. Tanzanians remember him for his remarkable leadership and the effort to strengthen the East African Community relationship,” he said.

Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye also mourned the former president.

“From humble beginnings and with a humble, submissive demeanour. President Moi emerged to become a skilful statesman! His main legacy is affording Kenya a peaceful transition to another leader. Can now rest in peace,” he said on his official social media handle.

RUTO, RAILA

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga have also given their condolences.

Advertisement

While Mr Ruto said Moi’s life and work touched everyone in lasting, impactful ways, Mr Odinga hailed the departed former Head of State for his long life of service to the nation and noted that he had conducted himself with complete dignity befitting an elder statesman since leaving office.

“I am grateful for the time I spent with him. At this moment of mourning, our hearts and prayers are with the family and the entire Moi clan,” Mr Odinga, who is away in the US, said in a statement.

Mr Ruto said Moi’s love for the people of Kenya and his unflagging patriotism saw him sacrifice his personal comfort and happiness to secure stability and unity at all times.

“As a teacher-evangelist who improbably and reluctantly entered political leadership and excelled in it, Mzee had no time to prepare or learn outside the job. His genuine concern, selflessness, loyalty and sincerity however, enabled him to acquire staying power and attract the support of millions of patriots,” Dr Ruto said.

In an early morning presidential proclamation, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced to the nation the death of Kenya’s second President who retired in 2002, and ordered all flags be flown at half-mast.

"ASTUTE POLITICIAN"

Chief Justice David Maraga said Moi's legacy in his service delivery will always be cherished as he rose from a humble teacher to the highest office in the land.

“President Moi was an outstanding politician who devoted his entire life to serving his country, which he loved and cared for dearly. He strived to make Kenya a better place for all its people, and his impact is clearly seen in every corner of the country,” Mr Maraga said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the former president was a devout Christian, father figure, an African icon and an astute politician.

Speaker of National Assembly Justin Muturi in his statement said the demise of the former President has left a huge gap among elderly African statesmen that they look up to from time to time for wise counsel on leadership.

“He will be remembered for his great efforts towards consolidating peace and tranquillity within the horn of Africa and largely the East African Region, at a very difficult time for the region and the African continent,” Mr Muturi.

“In President Daniel Arap Moi, we mourn the passing on of a distinguished son of Kenya and the great African icon whose passion for the renaissance of the East African Community is unmatched,” the Speaker added.

Mr Muturi described the former President as an amiable great man full of cheer who has left an indelible print in the mastery of Kenyan political governance.

POLITICAL SAVVY

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka said the country shall remember the former President as a man with sharp wits, extraordinary political savvy and generosity.

“As the dark cloud hangs over country, we are reminded of our collective indebtedness to this towering figure of our time. Our hearts are not only filled with gratitude for the 24 years that he served as our second president, but for the over 55 years of dedicated public service to this republic,” Mr Lusaka said.

Mr Lusaka who served under the former President in the then provincial administration as a District Commissioner said he admired his punctuality, penchant for statistics and promotion of talent through music.

Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen through his twitter account said he will remember President Moi for his effort to unite this nation and for his effort to unite this nation and for his love and investment in matters education.

“Condolences to his immediate and extended family including my colleague Senator Gideon Moi. Fare thee well Baba Moi,” Mr Murkomen said.

Ugunja MP and chairman National Assembly Public Accounts committee Opiyo Wandayi said “All the worlds’ a stage, and all the women and men are merely player, they have their exits and their entrances and one man in his time plays many parts. Rest in peace Mzee Moi.