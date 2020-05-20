The reaction was in response to President Kenyatta’s Saturday directive on mandatory coronavirus screening for drivers at border points.

Earlier this week, Tanzania announced a ban on Kenyan truck drivers entering its territory, accusing Nairobi of sabotaging its battle on Covid-19.

President John Magufuli said Wednesday that he spoke to his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta over the ongoing border problems.

Speaking when he made a stop in Singida, Dr Magufuli said citizens of the two counties should be able to trade without any hurdles.

Tanga Regional Commissioner Martin Shigella said closing the border is aimed at stopping coronavirus infections, accusing Kenyans of spreading the disease in Tanzania.

“From today, authorities should not allow Kenyan truck drivers in our country. Tanzanians attempting to cross into Kenya are facing many difficulties. Don’t go there to buy items anymore,” Mr Shigella said. He added that goods destined for Kenya would be unloaded at the border “where their owners should get them”.

Later, Tanzanian Health minister Ummy Mwalimu clarified that Kenyan lorry drivers would be allowed in as long as they obey the anti-coronavirus measures.

“Truck crews will be screened at points of entry,” she said.

On Wednesday, President Magufuli said Transport ministers and leaders of regions along the border from the two counties will meet immediately and iron out the differences.