Maj-Gen Abdalla Badi: The new sheriff in town

The man President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed to clear the mess left behind by Governor Mike Sonko's administration is a career pilot.

Major-General Mohamed Abdalla Badi has been appointed to the cockpit of Nairobi Metropolitan Services that is in charge of running the capital.

Badi, who holds a Masters of Science degree in Strategic Studies, has served in the military in different capacities.

AIR FORCE GENERAL

He is a decorated Kenya Air Force general with rich experience, having served in several high-ranking positions.

The logistics helicopter pilot served as the Deputy Commandant at the National Defence College (NDC), and as United Nations staff officer in 1999 during the Sierra Leone peace keeping mission.

Until his appointment, Badi was a senior air director at the National Defence College.

Here, he was in charge of Kenya Air Force staff training.

Prior to his posting at NDC, Badi served as the Base Commander in charge of Moi Air Base in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

His appointment as Commander of Moi Air Base in 2019 came after his elevation from a Colonel in July, 2014 to the rank of Brigadier by President Kenyatta.

In yet another shake-up in May 2019, Badi was promoted to the rank of Major-General.

This paved the way for his appointment as Senior Directing Staff -- Air at the NDC.

He will now be deputised by Mr Enosh Onyango Momanyi, the Principal Secretary for Physical Planning.

Mr Momanyi started his civil service career in the lower cadres of the ministry as a clerical officer.

He has risen through the ranks to become an Under-Secretary before his appointment as a PS in January.

Momanyi started his career as a housing officer in the Ministry of Housing before being moved to the office of the Attorney-General.

He then moved to the Ministry of Local Government as Assistant Director of Urban Development department. He rose to director in 2008.

While here, he spearheaded development of urban roads before the coming of Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) and other unique urban development initiatives such as storm water drainage systems, non-motorised transport, disaster management, markets and bus parks.

He also midwifed the national urban development policy before the valuer was elevated to secretary urban and metropolitan development.

Badi’s team will now oversee the running of the four delegated functions — health, transport, planning and development, and public works and utilities — which together have a budget of over Sh20 billion.