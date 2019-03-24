 Majority of Kenyans support referendum push: poll - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

Poll reveals majority of Kenyans support referendum push

Sunday March 24 2019

Infotrak Research Manager Walter Nyabundi at a

Infotrak Research Manager Walter Nyabundi at a past function. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • 62 percent of those who support referendum want woman representatives posts scrapped.
  • 59 percent want the Senate scrapped.
  • 51 percent want the number of counties reduced.
Advertisement
By PETER MBURU
More by this Author

Majority of Kenyans support push to amend the Constitution but do not want an expanded Executive, a new poll has revealed.

The study conducted by Infotrak and Integrated Development Network poll agencies reveals that many of those who support constitutional change are inclined against the creation of a prime minister and two deputies posts. 

Again, they are also worried about the public sector wage bill and want seats for woman representatives and senators scrapped in addition to a trim of the number of constituencies. 

“A majority of Kenyans supported the suggested amendments to the Constitution to scrap some elective positions such as woman representatives and senators. Similarly, a majority of Kenyans support the suggested amendments to the Constitution to reduce the number of counties, constituencies and wards,” said Mr Walter Nyabundi, Infotrak’s research manager.

According to the poll released on Sunday, 62 percent of Kenyans want the position of woman representatives scrapped, 59 percent support scrapping the position of senators, while 51 and 50 percent of Kenyans want the number of counties, constituencies and wards reduced.

The poll also showed Kenyans are not happy with the August elections, with majority of them suggesting poll date be shifted to December.

Related Content

“A majority of Kenyans (72 percent), across the eight regions, prefer the presidential system of government and would like to elect their President directly. Support for the parliamentary system of government is voiced by 18 percent of Kenyans, with the highest support for it in Nyanza and Coast regions at 28 percent and 22 percent respectively,” the poll revealed.

Related Stories

22/1/2019

Raila gets ODM report on referendum call

The party wants the system of government changed from the current presidential to parliamentary.

  • 27/1/2019 William Ruto holds his ground as rivals wage war
  • 14/1/2019 NDEMO: Changing the Constitution must be in the best interest of Wanjiku
  • 28/1/2019 Leaders seek to trim president’s powers