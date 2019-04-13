She tried to resist but he overpowered her and raped her, the girl’s aunt said.

By BRIAN OKINDA

A 40-year-old man has been accused of sexually defiling his 11-year-old biological daughter at Saika Estate in Umoja Three, Nairobi.

The man, whose sister-in-law said initially worked as a driver but was recently dismissed for working while drunk, had been left alone at home with the Class Five pupil.

Her mother, a second-hand clothes trader, had gone out to tend to her business.

The incident occurred at a time when school children are enjoying their April holidays.

The victim’s aunt narrated that the suspect accosted the girl on the afternoon of April 9 and started touching her private parts.

She tried to resist but he overpowered her and raped her, the girl’s aunt said.

She added that the child, who was always afraid of her father because he was very harsh and had a tendency to beat her up whenever she made a mistake, did not report this to her mother but kept it to herself.

“She says she tried to resist, but her father overpowered her. And since she was always afraid of him, she let him have his way with her. She did not speak about it to anyone,” said the aunt.

The following day, according to the aunt, it happened again.

The girl was watching TV and her mother was away, when her father came into the living room and defiled her again.

However, when her mother came in the evening, she secretly reported the incident to her, which prompted the mother to call her sister.

“I advised them to accompany me to the Gender Violence Recovery Centre at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital the following day where the tests conducted on her confirmed that she had been raped. She had bruises she appeared to walking with difficulty,” said the girl’s aunt.

“We spent the night at my place since we did not want to arouse his suspicion,” said the aunt.