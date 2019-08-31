Mr Kariuki, who had been arrested before, went into hiding shortly after paying bail.

By COLLINS OMULO

Police have arrested a man accused of fleecing the public millions of shillings.

Zachary Mwangi Kariuki was arrested by Flying Squad officers on Friday in Limuru after being on the run for some time.

Flying Squad boss Musa Yego said that since the arrest of Mr Kariuki, more than 20 people have come forward to register their complaints about the suspect.

WARRANT OF ARREST

He said Mr Kariuki was being sought over warrants of arrest issued by several courts.

“We managed to arrest him in Limuru and realised he had six warrants of arrest for obtaining money from members of the public who have since reported to the flying squad unit on how they have been conned,” said Mr Yego on Saturday in Nairobi.

In 2013, the suspect was on the run after obtaining money through false pretences. He had a pending warrant of arrest for a number of cases in court.

Mr Kariuki, who had been arrested before, went into hiding shortly after paying bail.

Mr Yego said the suspect will be arraigned to answer to fraud charges.

INTEREST

“Last week a warrant of arrest was issued against me for failing to arraign the suspect who had been released on bond,” he said.

He said that the suspect has been luring people by promising them that their money would earn interest.

“Let people be cautious when dealing with such people, we have realised there are many Kariuki’s,” said Mr Yego.

Ms Monica Njambi said he was introduced to Mr Kariuki’s company called Imperial World Ventures Limited located in Westlands by a friend last year.

SELLING PLOT

She said that she invested Sh1 million in the company on July 24 last year after selling a plot. She was promised that the money would fetch Sh600, 000 interest after six months.

Ms Njambi said that Mr Kariuki told them that he would invest the money in a bank and get 30 per cent interest out of which the investors would get 10 per cent.