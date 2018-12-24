By NYABOGA KIAGE

A man who claims to be the biological father of Prof George Saitoti’s only son wants the body of the former Internal Security minister exhumed and a DNA test conducted.

Mr Sebastian Maina Ngunju believes that the DNA test will finally settle the question of Mr Zachary Musengi’s parentage despite the fact that his arguments were debunked by the court last year.

Mr Ngunju, a primary school teacher, has claimed for over six years now that he was the biological father of Mr Musengi.

Prof Saitoti and his assistant, Joshua Orwa Ojodeh, died in a helicopter crash in Ngong forest five years ago.

Two pilots and the ministers’ two bodyguards also perished in the crash.

GET JUSTICE

Mr Ngunju said that he had hope in the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation’s boss George Kinoti and that of the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji and that they will help him get justice.

He said that he had consulted various human rights organisations in the country and abroad with aim of seeing that he succeeds in being reunited with his son. According to him, some of the countries he has visited include Zimbabwe and the ICC in Tanzania.

He also said that at some point after realising that Mr Musengi was at Prof Saitoti’s home, he tried to work as a mason in the home, but was immediately recognised when spotted.

Giving details about his son, Mr Ngunju claimed that he was born on September 21, 1985 and given the name Stephen Wachira.

THIRD-BORN CHILD

He said that he was kidnapped just three days to his birthday by a woman who, despite being arrested and charged, was set free by the court. In a consent order signed at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, in 2013, Mr Ngunju and his wife agreed that they will never file any suit claiming ownership of Mr Musengi.

In 2012, Mr Nguju and his wife Elizabeth Maina, a nurse by profession, filed a suit in a Nakuru court claiming that Mr Musengi was their third-born child.