Police in Uasin Gishu County are investigating an incident where a brother of area Governor Jackson Mandago was found dead in unclear circumstances.

The body was found in an incomplete building at Chepkanga market on Monday, some 10 kilometres from Eldoret town.

Detectives told the Nation that the man, believed to be an employee of Kenya Pipeline Eldoret depot, might have been murdered elsewhere and his body dumped in Chepkanga.

Moiben Deputy County Commissioner Lilian Langat said investigations had been launched. "Indeed, several people have recorded statements with the police and a post-mortem would be conducted soon," she said.

POLICE LAXITY

The deceased was transferred to Eldoret from Kisumu recently. The body was discovered by a plumber carrying out repair works.

Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat condoled with Mr Mandago's family and called for speedy investigations.

"The security agencies should get to the bottom of this heinous act. How sure are we about the safety of our people?" he posed, taking security agencies to task over their lax that has led to frequent burglaries.

Police are assessing CCTV footage. The hotel is located a few metres from Chepkanga AP police post.