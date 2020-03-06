By BRIAN OKINDA

Nine out of 10 Kenyan women time and again receive harassing and nuisance calls, a research by Sweden-based mobile ID app, Truecaller, has revealed.

Women in Nairobi and Mombasa are the most affected by the sexual and inappropriate calls and text messages, with inmates identified as some of the biggest harassers, according to the study, which was conducted between November 22, 2019 and February 24, 2020.

Kiambu and Nakuru are the other counties where the phenomenon, which is widespread in metropolitan areas, is prevalent.

FIVE NATIONS

The research, which was conducted in India, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt and Kenya, with support from Ipsos, notes that the country ranks highly among the five nations in terms of women receiving inappropriate and sexually abusive calls and SMSs, as well as harassing and nuisance calls.

“Harassment and nuisance calls among women are very common in the countries, especially in Brazil, Kenya and Egypt, where nine out of 10 women receive these types of calls,” says an excerpt from the research.

However, the victims in countries across the three continents are not necessarily regarding all these as harassment.

It is concerning that a low percentage of women in Kenya feel these calls constitute harassment. Only 11 per cent of those affected feel this is tantamount to harassment.

In Kenya, 53 per cent of the perpetrators are usually unknown, while 47 per cent are usually inmates. Very low percentages – if any – are usually identified.

IRRITATION

The calls and messages, according to the study, elicit a variety of reactions from different women across the five countries, with anger and irritation being the most common. Fear and worry are also common feelings that are elicited.

In Kenya, for instance, 53 per cent of the women react in anger, 42 are offended, 30 get irritated by these calls, 27 feel troubled, and 26 per cent get fearful. However, only two out of 10 victims take action.

While it may be difficult to pinpoint why this is the case, the victims resort to other measures.

Some 49 per cent of the women block the number, 40 ignore the calls and SMSs, 32 usually call their mobile operators to seek help, 29 tell the harasser to stop and only six per cent report to authorities.

LOCAL ATTITUDES

For them, with presumably little support from authorities and local attitudes, the harassment often has to be severe before the affected women speak out.