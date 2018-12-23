By ERIC MATARA

Chief Justice David Maraga has been discharged from the Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted Saturday together with his wife Yucabeth Nyaboke after they were involved in a road crash in Nakuru.

A statement from the Judiciary’s Directorate of Public Affairs and Communication sent to newsrooms Sunday indicated that the CJ was discharged from the hospital on Saturday evening after examination by doctors.

“The Chief Justice was last evening discharged from Nairobi Hospital where he had been under observation following a road accident in Nakuru on Saturday morning,” read the statement.

WIFE IN HOSPITAL

According to the statement, the CJ’s wife Yucabeth, who was with him at the time of the accident, spent the night at the hospital but is expected to be discharged soon.

His driver and an aide who were with them escaped unhurt.

On Sunday Mr Maraga, through a brief statement, thanked Kenyans for praying for him and his wife following the mishap.

“My fellow countrymen and women, please accept our deepest gratitude for the immense concern you have shown following our accident in Nakuru yesterday. My wife and I, and indeed our entire family, are profoundly touched by your messages of goodwill and prayers for quick recovery,” CJ Maraga said.

MINOR INJURIES

He said after thorough investigations, doctors had confirmed that they suffered only minor injuries and that the two were fine.

The top judge and his wife were involved in a road crash at Ngata along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway on Saturday morning.

They were using the CJ’s official car and were headed to church.

The collision happened as the CJ’s vehicle crossed the Ng'ata bridge.

It was coming from the Eldoret direction when it collided with another car heading in the opposite direction.

Police identified the driver of the second vehicle by as Mr Jonathan Kigen.

Mr Kigen joined the main highway from a feeder road without giving way, according to a police report seen by the Nation.