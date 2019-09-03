But Mithika Linturi has opposed the delay, saying he is determined to continue with the case.

Marianne Kitany seeks to adjourn divorce case following death of her alleged father-in-law, father of Senator Mithika Linturi.

The divorce case filed by Marianne Kitany against Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has taken a new twist following the death of the lawmaker’s father on Monday.

On Tuesday, Ms Kitany told court that she is not ready to proceed with the case as she is mourning the death of her “father in-law”.

Through her lawyer Danstan Omari, Ms Kitany said she was planning to travel to Igembe to take part in the burial plans.

“On behalf of the petitioner, we are not ready to proceed. She lost her father in-law, who passed on last night. She is mourning and in the process of going to Meru to be part and parcel of the burial programme,” Mr Omari said.

“She cannot proceed with this matter. I have very strong instructions from her to pass her sincere condolences to her husband and the entire Igembe people.”

'DELAY TACTICS'

Mr Omari said his client would be ready to proceed with the case after the burial.

“It is totally unAfrican for him to say they are ready to proceed. She is saying the dead person is her father-in-law. She will be ready to proceed when she is emotionally stable,” he added.

But Mr Linturi’s lawyers— Muthoni Thiankolu and Prof George Wajakoyah— opposed the delay, saying their client was determined to continue with the case.

“It is very difficult to speak about death but it is unfortunate to use it. It is presumptuous and unfortunate to use it to determine the issue which is before this court,” Mr Thiankolu said.

'PROCEED'

He punched holes in Ms Kitany’s claim that the senior Linturi was her father-in-law.

“Whether senior Linturi is a father-in-law is matter to be determined. The instructions I received was that unfortunate as the event might be, we should proceed,” he said.

Mr Thiankolu said the senator would not entertain any further delays in the case because it had held “many aspects of his life in abeyance and in limbo”.

“The petitioner cannot be heard to be crying louder than the bereaved,” he said.

“Soon after obtaining orders she has latched on them and dragged the matter. We should proceed expeditiously. We cannot lose sight of the hardship he is undergoing.”

SCANDALOUS ALLEGATIONS

And through Prof Wajakoyah, Mr Linturi said his father was unhappy because of scandalous allegations that Mr Kitany built him a house when he has sons and daughters.

“To make it worse, a woman from another tribe yet he has able sons. It was scandalous for a Meru elder, a Njuri Ncheke,” he said.