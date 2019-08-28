By SAM KIPLAGAT

Former Chief of Staff at Deputy President William Ruto’s office Marianne Kitany Wednesday accused her husband, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, of adultery.

Citing reasons for filing for divorce against the politician, Ms Kitany added that she once went through his mobile phone after suspecting that he was cheating on her with another woman.

DEAD HOUSEHELP

She told Chief Magistrate Peter Gesora that she confronted him and he promised to change. He also informed his close friends and the matter was settled, but he did not change, she said.

The IT expert said her husband would come home drunk.

She did not go into details as the court indicated that she could testify about the matter and other issues in camera. Ms Kitany further told the court that she filed for divorce after she discovered that he had forged some documents relating to a company to which he and her brother were co-directors, and used title deeds to secure a loan.

“When I brought the matter to his attention, he moved to our Meru home. It was then that I thought of involving our parents,” she said, adding that she called her parents-in-law as well as her mother and they all met one Sunday, but he was only available for three hours.

The meeting, she said, focused on the property, and he allegedly promised to release the titles the next Tuesday. In total, Ms Kitany said they held three meetings, which did not yield much.

Another matter, which would also be raised in camera, was the death of her househelp in Meru. She said the woman called last year informing her that she really wanted to talk to her.

THROWNOUT

She said the househelp insisted on a face-to-face talk. She was not comfortable, she said, adding that she wanted to quit the job.

Pressed, the househelp said Mr Linturi occasionally invited women to their Meru home.

Ms Kitany told her she was aware of it, and when she pressed her further, the woman started crying.

She died a few days later before they met.

Ms Kitany told the court she decided to file for divorce after trying in vain to save her marriage. “I felt that our differences were no longer reconcilable,” she said.

While being examined by her lawyer, Mr Danstan Omari, Ms Kitany recalled an incident last December 19 when she and her children were thrown out of her matrimonial home in Runda by “goons and police officers” as her husband watched.

NINE MACHETES

She recalled the group arrived in a bus and broke the gate at the Mae Ridge home and ordered her and the children out of the house. The intention, she said, was to ensure there was nothing to show she ever lived in the house.

“But being a woman’s house, there are some things you can’t get rid of completely. In the company of the Deputy registrar (Of the High Court), we managed to find some of my items; some books belonging to my children. I was not a visitor in the house as he claimed,” Ms Kitany said.

After the goons left and she was granted access to the house, nine machetes were collected and handed to police, Ms Kitany said.

She also got an order stopping her eviction from the home after a mutual friend informed her that Mr Linturi was planning to kick her out. She also filed a case seeking protection after he allegedly threatened her life.