The burial ceremony of Mary Wambui, who was killed last month inside the house of her husband’s mistress, is underway.

The event is being held in Mweiga, Nyeri County.

Her husband, Joseph Kori, who was released from police custody last week, after being held on suspicion of having played a role in the murder, is in attendance.

According to police sources, Mr Kori was set free after investigations by DCI homicide detectives failed to reveal that he played a part in the murder.

Wambui’s relatives told the Nation last week that they have been waiting for their son-in-law to be released so that he could bury his wife.

Mary Wambui's husband Joseph Kori, who was released from police custody last week. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KOMU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Two key suspects in the murder Ms Wambui are set to answer to the charges on Monday.

The two are Judy Wangui, Mr Kori's mistress, and car hire dealer Michael Githae.

They were to take plea at the Kiambu High Court on Tuesday but it was deferred as Ms Wangui's lawyer Cliff Ombeta was unavailable.