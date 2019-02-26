By ERIC WAINAINA

Two key suspects in the murder of businesswoman Mary Wambui will answer to the charges on Monday.

The two are Judy Wangui, the mistress of Ms Wambui's husband Joseph Kori, and car hire dealer Michael Githae.

They were to take plea at the Kiambu High Court on Tuesday but it was deferred as Ms Wangui's lawyer Cliff Ombeta was unavailable.

Ms Wambui was killed in Ms Wangui's house on January 26, and the postmortem found that she suffered nine killer blows to the head.

GITHAE

The probe showed that Mr Githae may have been involved in the crime.

The suspect lives in Ruaka and runs Mipals Travel Adventures and Hire on Kimathi Lane in Nairobi.

Mr Githae told police that Ms Wangui had been his customer since 2016 and that on the day of the murder, she asked him to expect some business.

Police believe the “business” was disposing of the body using his car — a KCK registration series, which was captured on CCTV entering Fourways Junction Estate, the location of Ms Wangui's home.

WANGUI

During interrogation, Mr Githae said Ms Wangui killed the woman by hitting her on the forehead with a pressure cooker.

He led police to a thicket in Ruiru where evidence key to resolving the mysterious death was recovered.

While she remains the main suspect in the case, Mr Kori was released from police custody on the night of February 21, after spending about three weeks there.