alexa Mary Wambui murder trial starts: Joseph Kori to testify against mistress - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

Mary Wambui murder trial starts: Joseph Kori to testify against mistress

Monday October 7 2019

Mary Wambui murder suspects

Judy Wangui and car hire dealer Michael Githae, suspects in the murder of businesswoman Mary Wambui, at the Kiambu High Court on February 26, 2019, when they were to plead to charges. PHOTO | ERIC WAINANA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Judy Wangui, a former mistress of Joseph Kori is facing murder charges together with Michael Mathenge, a car dealer.
  • Kori, initially arrested over the death of his wife, was later released and is expected to be a state witness.   
Advertisement
 
SAM KIPLAGAT
By SAM KIPLAGAT
More by this Author

A mistress, a car dealer and a husband.

That is the scene at the High Court in Kiambu as the trial of two people accused of killing Mary Wambui is set to start.

Ms Judy Wangui, a former mistress of Joseph Kori is facing murder charges together with Michael Mathenge, a car dealer.

Mr Kori, initially arrested over the death of his wife, was later released and is expected to be a state witness.   

Mary Kamangara and her husband Joseph Kori

The late Mary Kamangara and her husband Joseph Kori during happier days. PHOTO | ERIC WAINAINA|NATION

Ms Wambui was killed in Ms Wangui’s house on January 26, and the postmortem found that she suffered nine killer blows to the head. She was hit using a pressure cooker before being suffocated.

Related Stories

Advertisement

Mr Mathenge, a car-hire services operator, led police to a thicket in Ruiru where Ms Wambui’s body was recovered.

Ms Wangui and Mr Mathenge have denied killing Ms Wambui, an offence they allegedly committed on the night of January 26, 2019, at Four Ways Junction Estate on the Kiambu-Nairobi Road.

Justice Christine Meoli had ordered the two to deposit cash bail of Sh2 million each, to secure their release. 