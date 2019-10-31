By MARY WAMBUI

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has appointed new members of the Private Security Association (PSA) Board.

The new appointees, who will serve for a period of three years under the new Private Security Regulation Act, will be instrumental in ensuring that security companies comply with the new regulations expected to come into effect in January 2020.

The board will be headed by Prof Stephen Ng’ang’a. Prof Ng’ang’a was also the chairman of the previous board.

SECURITY COMPANIES

The six members have been picked from guards’ union representatives, security companies, their clients and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA).

Members appointed to represent guards’ interests are Mr Isaac Andabwa and Mr Joash Soita who also serve the Kenya Private Security Workers Union as the Secretary-General and treasurer respectively.

Wells Fargo Kenya Director Jackson Mbuthia and Radar Security Limited CEO Andrew Solomon will represent the interests of both large and small private security firms.

Private security consumers’ in the category of residents’ associations will have their interests represented by Mr Bernard Muriuki while corporate companies will be represented by Mr Barry Stephen Patrick, the CEO G4S who also sits in the KEPSA board.

NEW REGULATIONS

Among the urgent issues that the board will be addressing will be calls by a section of security companies’ providers to extend the new regulations deadline and the issue of arming private guards manning the Cash in Transit and offering VIP protection.

The appointment of the board members happened two days after Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho told the National Assembly’s Delegated Legislation Committee that the government was willing to negotiate the deadline set for the new rules implementation on condition that the timelines set are reasonable.

Sections of the regulations have been faulted by security guards’ employers who had on Thursday sought the committee’s intervention in amending some of the clauses and extending the compliance deadline by five years.

“The ministry thought the six month’s timeline given in July was adequate. We are not rigid but it’s time we had a timeline within which everyone should comply. Time is negotiable but it must be reasonable,” said the PS.