Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has ordered the deportation of four Chinese nationals taken to court over assaulting a Kenyan worker.

The four are Deng Hailan, suspected to have caned waiter Simon Osako Silo over lateness before dismissing him, Chang Yueping, Ou Qiang and Yu Ling.

They were arrested on February 9 after detectives from Kilimani raided Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa.

COURT ORDER

CS Matiang'i's order came shortly after Milimani Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani allowed police to detain the four for 15 days to investigate assault and immigration offences.

State prosecutors Jacinta Nyamosi and Everlyn Onunga noted in court on Thursday that the foreigners lacked work permits and that police were yet to interrogate the worker.

Ms Nyamosi said they entered the country last year on visitors' visas whose validity period had lapsed.

PAST CASES

Dr Matiang'i has in the past issued orders for the deportation of four Chinese nationals found engaging in business activities at Gikomba market in Nairobi.

He noted in June 2019 that the four were were in the country illegally.

The CS said at the time that all foreigners working as small scale traders in Kenya would be deported.

"We do not have a classification of foreign traders coming into the country to conduct trade or hawk," he explained.