Licences for all betting agencies in Kenya stand suspended from July 1, Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang'i has announced on Monday.

Decrying the spread of the betting craze among the youth, Dr Matiang’i said renewal of the licences will be subject to proof that the firms have been paying their taxes.

The Interior CS said the time has come to clean up the betting sector.

“76 percent of young people are actively involved in betting and 54 percent of those actively involved in betting are low-income earners,” he said.