 Matiang'i targets betting firms — VIDEO - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

Fred Matiang'i targets betting firms in crackdown

Monday April 1 2019

In Summary

  • Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said the time has come to clean up the betting sector.
  • Dr Matiang'i says his ministry is drafting a gaming bill to introduce stringent regulations.

Advertisement
By BRIAN OKINDA
More by this Author

Licences for all betting agencies in Kenya stand suspended from July 1, Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang'i has announced on Monday.

Decrying the spread of the betting craze among the youth, Dr Matiang’i said renewal of the licences will be subject to proof that the firms have been paying their taxes.

The Interior CS said the time has come to clean up the betting sector.

“76 percent of young people are actively involved in betting and 54 percent of those actively involved in betting are low-income earners,” he said.

Mr Matiang’i said the betting sector is set to undergo radical change as his ministry is drafting a gaming bill to introduce stringent regulations, warning if the bill is passed many of the firms will be driven out of business.

Related Stories

4/5/2017

Kenya’s betting millionaires: PHOTOS

Dalliance with lady luck in the betting and gambling craze has seen more than a few winners smiling all the way to the bank.

  • 21/1/2019 Museveni bans sports betting: minister
  • 5 days ago State urged to rein in betting craze