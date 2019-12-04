Matiang’i to launch syllabus for private security guards

The entry level curriculum is an 18-unit programme intended to run for 330 hours, with each class expected to have a maximum of 32 trainees.

By MARY WAMBUI

More by this Author

The Interior ministry will launch a new training guide for over 700,000 private security officers Thursday. Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i will preside over the launch at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete, Nairobi.

Invitations have been sent to CEOs of State corporations, heads of private security service providers and the chairman of National Police Service Commission Eliud Kinuthia.

COUNTER TERRORISM

Off-duty guards have been urged to attend the launch, same as heads of security and security managers at State firms.

The curriculum is part of the requirements of the Private Security Regulations Act of 2016, which requires every private security provider to undergo annual mandatory training accredited by the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA).

A team comprising PSRA, National Police Service, National Intelligence Service, Kenya Defence Forces and security experts drafted the syllabus.

Advertisement

The guide will help watchmen who act as the first line of defence during attacks at homes, in big companies and government agencies acquire skills in counter terrorism, security equipment and animals, foot drills and basic security procedures.

BETTER SERVICES

Etiquette, conflict management, personal presentation and customer relations will also be offered in line with government efforts to professionalise the private security industry.

The Building Bridges Initiative report has also captured the need to streamline the sector with its drafters asking the government to professionalise and regulate private security firms and guards.

The report notes that terrorism is a real risk to Kenyans that needs multiple tools to address it. One tool, the report notes, is by ensuring private security firms and guards deliver better services that are more integrated with the State security and adhere to higher standards.

“Defend Kenya against terrorists by implementing regulated protective security standards for all sectors and particularly highly trafficked properties owned by the private sector,” it says.

18 UNITS