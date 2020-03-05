He said radicalism and terror are trends that have now morphed into arbitrary occurrences, hence the country’s need to prepare to live with that fact but find ways to counter the threats.

The CS said citizens need not fear since Kenya is ready to deal with any security threat posed by terrorism.

By BRIAN OKINDA

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Thursday sought to allay fears of insecurity, saying his ministry and security personnel have put in place strict measures.

Dr Matiang’i spoke during an impromptu inspection at Thika Road Mall in Nairobi, which about 18,000 to 20,000 people frequent daily.

He assessed the level of preparedness to tackle security threats.

NAIROBI READY

The CS pointed out that radicalism and terror are trends that have now morphed into arbitrary occurrences, hence the country’s need to prepare to live with that fact but find ways to counter the threats.

“Nairobi is prepared to deal with this phenomenon. We have security forces stationed all over, including at the most unlikely places," he said.

"Sufficient arrangements have been [made] for security reasons around the country so Kenyans can rest assured of their safety."

A woman undergoes a security check at Nairobi's Thika Road Mall during a tour by security chiefs including Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, IG Hilary Mutyambai and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, March 5, 2020. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

VIGILANCE

Dr Matiang'i said the past few days have seen security institutions benefit from the public's vigilance, with residents tipping off police and giving them any other helpful information.

He said the public should continue being on the lookout and report any suspicious people and activities to police.

The public should not panic since if it does, terrorists will have won by instilling fear, he added.

SECURITY LEADS

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai assured Kenyans that whatever leads and information the public gives on suspicious persons and activities in their neighbourhoods will be acted upon promptly and confidentially.

While thanking the public for always volunteering leads to curtail terror threats, he also urged them to remain vigilant.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, who accompanies the security bosses to other establishments across the city, said that contrary to recent reports, security personnel have the country's safety under control.

“In the event of any threat, there are numbers through which the public can contact authorities. This assurance gives us confidence that as much as rumours spread, we have people who have everything under control," he said.

Also present were General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant Douglas Kanja and Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i meets members of the public during a tour of Thika Road Mall for a security assessment, alongside leaders including IG Hilary Mutyambai and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, March 5, 2020. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

PAST INCIDENTS

Late in February, the United States warned of a terror attack against a major hotel in the capital.

On March 2, violent clashes between Jubbaland forces and the Federal Government of Somalia's troops spilled into Mandera County, leaving at least 10 people injured.

And on March 4, President Uhuru Kenyatta warned Somalia against breaching Kenya’s territorial integrity.