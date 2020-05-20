By WINNIE ATIENO

Muslims across the country will celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr on Saturday or Sunday, marking the end of Ramadhan.

Consequently, the government has declared Monday May 25 a public holiday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i announced the holiday in a gazette notice.

Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) South Rift chairman Sheikh Yusuf Athman urged the faithful to follow the directives aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus as they mark the event.

He said the day would be marked on Saturday or Sunday, depending on when their fasting began.

“Some started celebrating the holy month on April 24 and others a day after,” Sheikh Athman said.

“It will be a different kind of Idd-ul-Fitr because of the pandemic.”

He urged Muslims to pray at home, ensure social distancing, frequently wash hands with soap and have face masks all the time.

“This will be a unique celebration because we will not congregate at our usual grounds. Let us pray and celebrate at home,” Sheikh Athman said.

Mombasa resident Zainab Noor said it would be the first time she would mark the day without visiting recreational parks, beaches, family members and the poor.

“I wanted to buy clothes for my three children but it cannot happen since shops in Kibokoni and Marikiti are shut. We will remain at home,” Mrs Noor said.

Covid-19 has affected religious ceremonies, including Easter among Christians.

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar cycle.

During the month, believers fast and pray.