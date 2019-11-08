By RUTH MBULA

More by this Author

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has given illegal firearm holders in Marsabit County 24 hours to surrender them or face forceful disarmament.

In a stern warning on Friday, the CS said the government will not tolerate politicians who fuel attacks.

Dr Matiang'i spoke days after 10 people, among them two police officers, were killed in two separate attacks in the county.

The first attack occurred in Kukuto area where three people were killed by armed bandits ambushed their vehicle.

The second incident saw seven people, including two police officers, killed in Jardesa.

“They killed our officers. We cannot allow this to continue,” the minister said at the burial of former Kisii Bottlers Manager Absolom Nyang’au Moseti in Borabu Constituency, Nyamira County.

Advertisement

SECURITY TIGHT

More than 500 heavily armed bandits staged the attack that also claimed the lives of two minors aged 10 and 14.

Marsabit, which borders Ethiopia, has had incidences of insecurity with national government administrators as the targets.

Following the last attack, the government has deployed more security officers in the expansive county in Northern Kenya.

Marsabit leaders led by Governor Ali Mohamud Mohamed condemned the attack that saw more than 800 animals stolen.

They urged the government to address rampant insecurity in the county.

“We are pleading with President Uhuru Kenyatta and CS Matiang’i to come to the rescue of Marsabit's people,” the governor said.