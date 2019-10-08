Matiang’i puts drug lords on notice

By CECIL ODONGO

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Monday put on notice prominent individuals engaging in drug trafficking, saying the government has declared war on their activities that have ruined the lives of many youths in the coastal region.

Dr Matiang’i revealed that there are ongoing investigations on 30 cases of prominent people involved in drug trafficking.

“As government, we have declared war on drug trafficking. The other day we walked with the Inspector General of Police in the streets of Kisauni and the situation was deplorable. I will be lying to myself if I stand here and participate in public relations with you because this issue is a menace that is taken seriously by the government,” said Dr Matiang’i while on a visit of Jamia Mosque in Nairobi.

He told the Muslim leadership that those involved in the trade are not ordinary Kenyans, but well known individuals. He called on the leaders to support the State's efforts.

RULE OF LAW

Dr Matiang’i also promised the Muslim community that Directorate of Immigration and Registration of Persons will be opened in Garissa Town for members to easily acquire identity cards and travelling documents.

He responded to calls from the leaders concerning extrajudicial killings, promising action against perpetrators.

“The government doesn’t have a policy on extrajudicial killings. We have respect of life and where there are cases of misbehaviour, we will investigate and action will be taken,” he said.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale thanked the Jubilee government for appointing a number of Muslims to serve in various positions.