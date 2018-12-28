Media Council condemns attack on journalists

By MAGDALENE WANJA

More by this Author

The Media Council of Kenya has raised concern over increasing attacks on journalists.

Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo on Friday condemned the attack on two journalists at Nakuru High Court, where they were covering a defilement case involving a public figure.

"Anyone attacking a journalist on duty will not be spared because it is a violation of human rights. MCK will ensure the law is followed," Mr Omwoyo said at Nakuru Central Police Station where he recorded a statement over the issue.

Journalists covering the case were given a rough time by the suspect's supporters, who tried to bar them from taking photographs.

The reporters assaulted are KTN cameraman Peter Kimani and K24's Eliud Mwangi. The matter was reported at Central Police Station.

"We have met the officers in charge and they have assured us that the culprits will be arrested and charged in court," Mr Omwoyo said.

Kenya Union of Journalist Nakuru chapter secretary-general Kioko Kivandi said they will ensure journalists are protected.

Areas where such cases have been reported include Kilifi, Bungoma, Tharaka Nithi, Murang’a, Embu, Mombasa and Nairobi counties.